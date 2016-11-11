Connectivity and data analytics will reinvent radiology

Investing in Connectivity and Data Analytics to Empower Radiology and the Healthcare Enterprise Powered by Philips’ HealthSuite digital platform, an open cloud-based platform that allows the creation of the next generation of connected health and clinical IT innovations, a recently announced collaboration between Philips and Amazon Web Services aims to remove time and cost barriers for healthcare organizations adopting cloud-based data recovery. In more news, Philips and Hitachi Data Systems introduced a next-generation universal data management solution for on-premises, organization-wide access to billions of medical images, within just 3 seconds. Now at #ECR2016, Philips has developed a new data analytics capability for maximizing the performance of imaging modalities.

Connectivity for Predictive Customer Services

Using remote monitoring capabilities for imaging equipment, Philips Customer Services will be able to provide customers with predictive service guidance toward the goal of providing continuity of care in combination with specific performance analyses and improvement recommendations.

Comprehensive reports, combined with operational data analytics, help identify corrective actions. As an example, e-Alert service will not only monitor the health of the system, but also its environmental conditions and proactively issues alerts. Using sensor technology, Philips e-Alert monitors key parameters and as soon as the software detects an anomaly in one of these functions, it issues an automatic alert, allowing the facility to rectify the problem before it can have an effect on your operations or system stability.

At this stage, feedback from our customers is positive: “With remote services the organization has become more efficient. We have minimal downtime across our whole fleet of scanners, which means we maximize our workflow,” says Peter Sharpe, chief executive, Cobalt Imaging, Cheltenham, Gloucester, UK.