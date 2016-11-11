Connectivity and data analytics will reinvent radiology

Home
This weekend, the world’s leading radiologists are convening at the 2016 European Congress of Radiology (#ECR2016). Topics include the many ways radiology is reinventing itself to meet the challenges of cost-reduction imperatives and the opportunities presented by imaging’s emergence at the epicenter of a fully integrated approach to diagnosis and treatment. I believe this reinvention is largely dependent on the connectivity and data analytics required to make imaging operationally efficient.
Investing in Connectivity and Data Analytics to Empower Radiology and the Healthcare Enterprise Powered by Philips’ HealthSuite digital platform, an open cloud-based platform that allows the creation of the next generation of connected health and clinical IT innovations, a recently announced collaboration between Philips and Amazon Web Services aims to remove time and cost barriers for healthcare organizations adopting cloud-based data recovery. In more news, Philips and Hitachi Data Systems introduced a next-generation universal data management solution for on-premises, organization-wide access to billions of medical images, within just 3 seconds. Now at #ECR2016, Philips has developed a new data analytics capability for maximizing the performance of imaging modalities.

 

Connectivity for Predictive Customer Services

Using remote monitoring capabilities for imaging equipment, Philips Customer Services will be able to provide customers with predictive service guidance toward the goal of providing continuity of care in combination with specific performance analyses and improvement recommendations.

 

Comprehensive reports, combined with operational data analytics, help identify corrective actions. As an example, e-Alert service will not only monitor the health of the system, but also its environmental conditions and proactively issues alerts. Using sensor technology, Philips e-Alert monitors key parameters and as soon as the software detects an anomaly in one of these functions, it issues an automatic alert, allowing the facility to rectify the problem before it can have an effect on your operations or system stability.

  

At this stage, feedback from our customers is positive: “With remote services the organization has become more efficient. We have minimal downtime across our whole fleet of scanners, which means we maximize our workflow,” says Peter Sharpe, chief executive, Cobalt Imaging, Cheltenham, Gloucester, UK.

Philips e-Alert Enhances Uptime and Reduces Costs

 

Connectivity for transparency

Philips’ Customer Services portal is another important step in radiology connectivity. Customers of every imaging modality can now access the cloud-based Customer Services portal 24/7 from a computer or mobile device, create a service request and track current and historic service data for their imaging inventory – all without workflow disruption. This enables better decision making for medical equipment and related services, and improves operational performance by streamlining workflow.

 

Connectivity for dose management

Another area in which connectivity is crucial is radiation dose management. Philips’ DoseWise solutions allow radiologists to use connectivity to record, collect and analyze imaging radiation exposure so they can make data-driven decisions to manage dose and, ultimately, patient and staff well-being. DoseWise Solutions is the first such solution that integrates staff and patient dose while helping clinicians comply with critical new dose management standards and regulations.

 

Connectivity impacts all of healthcare

Each of these connectivity solutions fulfills the need to provide imaging information and insights that enable radiologists to improve clinical, financial and operational results that can impact entire health care networks. We know that success will be increasingly defined by the long-term ROI our customers achieve – not just through the purchase of imaging products, but also from the ongoing exchange of information made possible by connectivity.
I think the evidence is already clear that connectivity and data analytics in health care can provide nearly limitless benefits. Here’s just one example close to home: if this new data analytics program can help reduce procedure time by just five percent, the effect on professionals and patients alike will be profound.

 

Isn’t this something we should talk about beyond #ECR2016?

Rob Cascella


CEO Imaging Business Groups

Rob Cascella joined Philips as Executive Vice President and CEO of Imaging in April 2015, and leads Philips’ cluster of global imaging businesses including Diagnostic Imaging (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Diagnostic X-Ray and Advanced Molecular Imaging), Image Guided Therapy and Ultrasound. He has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry and has served on several boards.
