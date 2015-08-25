“Dare to be radical” An open letter to Millennials

I am also aware that your generation is faced with its own challenges. Your entry into the workforce, for example, has been set back by the recent recession. A large percentage of you are unemployed, which is frustrating and may have consequences for many years to come.

But I urge you not to lose heart. My generation will only have part of the needed answers to global challenges like climate change, population growth, poverty, hunger, and chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer. What we need, is your energy and fresh perspective. We need you to have courage to take a radically different approach and to pursue a course that my generation is not able to perceive.

I know you can. You are already considering natural resources in your buying decisions. As consumers you prefer to deal with responsible companies. And you rather share and rent than buy and own, which is evident in the stellar success of companies such as Über and AirBnb. It is this attitude that is driving revolutionary business concepts like the circular economy.

The old economy – the one my generation inherited and took to its very limits – is linear. Products are used in one specific way, discarded and then replaced with an upgraded version. This is inefficient and creates an unsustainable stream of waste. In the circular economy – which I hope you will make the new standard – products are designed and built for multiple and endless (re)use.