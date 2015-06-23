Defining the future of Image Guided Therapy

It is important that we create an environment that enables the adoption of these new clinical procedures so we can deliver on this promising future.

Firstly, we need to develop new technologies and smarter devices that give physicians access to all the relevant information at the point of care. This information then needs to be delivered as seamlessly as possible to help decide the best treatment strategy for each patient. We also need to provide the tools to efficiently guide that treatment and then confirm whether the treatment has been optimally performed.

But technology alone is not enough; for the best outcomes, industry needs to partner with healthcare providers to ensure we are developing solutions that benefit patients. We also need to offer a team of people with the right capabilities and expertise to create optimal workflow environments.

Secondly, we need to ensure new technologies and devices are reconstructed and co-registered with any imaging modality in real time, relieving the need for continuous fluoroscopy and therefore allowing a really strong x-ray dose reduction.

Lastly, as healthcare systems shift to models that focus even more on quality of care, long-term outcomes and outcomes based payment models, the imperative for providing robust clinical evidence of the health and economic benefits of new technologies is increasing. This clinical evidence will drive Guideline change and define appropriate use criteria, which in turn will aid reimbursement across different healthcare systems and ensure the widespread adoption of technological breakthroughs.

For Philips, with the acquisition of Volcano, we are marrying a leader in the systems area with one in the device space. This distinctive move enables us to provide a personalized approach. It means that we will partner with our customers to drive more efficient procedures and better outcomes. It is these unique capabilities that will help us deliver this promising future.

Over time, image guided therapy procedures will ultimately become even more efficient through more intelligent imaging and will lead to lower x-ray dosage. Ranging from peripheral to structural heart disease, as well as neurology and oncology domains, there is a broad spectrum of new procedures that will be made more efficient by image guided therapy. My question to you is this: what do you think the future holds and what needs to be done to achieve it?

https://www.philips.com/volcano