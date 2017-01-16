Five reasons I am looking forward to CES

Whilst consumer technologies in the sector have generated a lot of buzz in previous years, we are now starting to see real value from consumer innovations; translating data sets into actionable insights for both individuals and professional care teams.

Here are five things I’m looking forward to seeing more of:

1. Increased personalization of care

Increasingly sophisticated individual and patient insights, derived from personal data, can inform better choices and decision-making in both the individual and professional spheres of healthcare. The result is often a more personalized health and wellbeing experience – tailored to individual preferences and circumstances. Better termed as the “personalization of care,” this is a broad trend that touches many aspects of well-being, prevention, diagnosis, treatment monitoring and recovery. This central idea drives the opportunities for consumer technology to contribute to better health outcomes in more efficient, lower cost and outcome-focused care models. I am hoping to see a focus shift at this year’s CES whereby vendors think beyond individual devices and narrow applications. Rather, innovating in connected and interoperable ecosystems – suites of tools that build rich and accessible consumer (and patient) profiles

2. Maturing wearables market

Having undergone enormous growth in recent years we are now beginning to unlock the full potential of wearable technologies. Technology companies, including Philips, are working with partners and regulators like the FDA to validate the strength of measurable data insights and applications for clinical purposes. In just a short space of time the market has gone from primitive pedometer and calorie-count estimates to higher value biometrics such as heart-rates, BMI, blood pressure indicators, with much more to follow! This is where consumer and professional health convergence is gaining real traction. Closer integration with professional eHealth outpatient services such as clinical-grade remote monitoring and telehealth services holds impressive potential to deliver more personal care that drives at better self-management and treatment compliance, combined with embedded education and coaching services. The potential to reduce hospitalizations and readmissions – also improving individual and patient experiences through better ease of access and reduced waiting times – is huge.



3. More preventative care in lifestyles and healthy ageing

I’m increasingly optimistic about healthcare systems making the shift from reactive to proactive services. With new consumer health technologies we have gained access to a wealth of knowledge to empower better lifestyles and long term behavior change. I hope to see progress in market place in two areas: i) diets, exercise, and lifestyle ii) healthy ageing. This is the frontline of more sustainable healthcare – the respective fight against chronic diseases and managing the burdens of an aging population. Apps as well as other knowledge sharing platforms such as social media will continue to grow, with closer ties to professional care services and support networks to better track patterns and progress and promote behavior change. Both of these areas will be a big healthcare focus at CES!

4. More advanced and secure cloud applications

Essential to each of the trends above is the connected data ecosystem within which information is collected, stored securely, cleansed, analyzed, and translated into decision-making support. Importantly, the consumer must also determine how their data is shared and access by third parties. As a prerequisite, consumer and professional eHealth cloud services should be open and secure – allowing consumers and patients to securely share personal data with trusted care teams, but also giving innovators and developers access to anonymous meta-data for big data analysis and insights. Continued progress here will help quicken the pace of innovation and bring critical scale to how and where consumer-based insights are integrated with clinical health systems. I also expect to see new digital technologies such as AI and deep-learning analytics becoming embedded innovation features. As consumer and professional health connection-points and data continues to proliferate, we will need to rely on highly agile cloud-infrastructures. CES is a great place to get a read on breakthroughs and barriers to progress; informing how we innovate.

5. Deepening partnerships

The trends, challenges and stakeholders in the converging personal and professional health market are so complex and diverse that no single company can expect to singlehandedly pioneer integrated solutions. Taking Philips as an example, we have strategic partnerships in place with Qualcomm and Amazon Web Services– each helping us advance innovation in connected-solutions and services. Added to this, our own HealthSuite cloud platform is agnostic and open to developers, offering a tailored set of tools and resources for the co-creation of personalized care applications. I expect this trend to continue at CES with a deepening of tie-ups and partnership between healthcare and technology companies across the full spectrum of start-ups through to blue chip organizations.

So those are a few things I’m looking forward to at CES, but I’m sure that I’ll see a wealth of other exciting opportunities that will impact how Philips will innovate in the coming year and beyond.