The power of lighting: How LEDs are helping to transform communities

Watching or playing live sport at night is something we take for granted in the West but here in Africa, the seemingly simple act of erecting four portable lampposts that support strings of solar-powerful LED streetlights has had an unbelievably transformative effect on people.

It’s all part of an initiative called Community Light Centres, a project that we have pioneered across the world, in Asia and South America, too. In partnership with the Netherlands Royal Football Association, we travel with top soccer coaches to isolated communities and help them stage matches and conduct skills training when the sun sets.

But this project is much more than just lighting a pitch. It is a small-scale transformation of a community.

Light gives these people a renewed sense of belonging; a freedom that’s difficult to comprehend. Because the lights are solar-powered, the energy that is generated in the daytime and saved up can constitute the basis for a mini-grid, supplying power to the surrounding households.

