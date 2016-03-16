Design innovations in sleep

A chronic sleep or respiratory condition may have a devastating effect on an individual’s daily life and long-term health by turning sleeping or breathing into a burden. Philips Sleep and Respiratory Care exists to help support people in their goal to breathe and sleep naturally and rediscover their lost normalcy, confidence and the freedom to live a fulfilling life.



CPAP, or continuous positive airway pressure, is a treatment that uses a prescribed air pressure level to keep the airways open. CPAP is typically prescribed to people who have sleep-disordered breathing problems, such as obstructive sleep apnea. A patient’s ability to acclimate to wearing a mask every night is the single most important factor in determining long-term success with CPAP. If a mask is uncomfortable, intimidating or ill-fitting, the patient is going to struggle to incorporate it into their lives, and they’ll likely end up not using the CPAP device.





Improving Options to Treat Sleep Apnea

To help address the challenges that patients initially face when being introduced to CPAP therapy, we recently launched our Dream Family of sleep therapy products, comprised of DreamStation (CPAP), DreamWear (Mask) and DreamMapper (Self-management System - Application), designed to help patients receive the most comfortable and effective therapy available so they can get the sleep they need and deserve.

