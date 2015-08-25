How circular thinking could improve people's lives

Boldness of action has never been more crucial to the health of the planet and the billions who live on it. Changes we make at Philips today will be felt by generations to come.

Typically, innovation will be central to tackling complex issues such as ageing populations, middle class expansion in emerging markets, and new lifestyle trends causing health issues such as obesity and heart disease.

Innovation, however, cannot simply be measured in terms of high-tech products that steer us through such dilemmas - it is about the fundamental principles that business is built upon.