Help innovate the digital future

“This is not the first time we’re hearing about gamification,” begins Blake, “but today we’ve reached a whole new level of engagement.” For some time now, Philips has been well aware of the benefits of gamification as the future of consumer interaction. It was this insight that led to the development of a very unique proposition developed by the oral health team.
“We wanted to help parents teach their children good brushing behavior,” Blake explains. “And, if you have kids, you know it’s not always easy to get them to brush.” Blake’s referring to the innovative Sonicare Kids toothbrush developed in tandem with Sparkly the digital helper.
“We connected a rechargeable toothbrush enabled with Bluetooth wireless technology to an app and we essentially “gamified” toothbrushing,” he says. In short, the free interactive brushing app made brushing fun. “And it worked! 98 % of parents say it’s easier to get kids to brush longer and better.” Philips plans to use gamification increasingly to trigger active learning about health.
Data is essential. To be a leading company today you have to be more than just a tech company.
Blake highlights that combining data together with the right tech, software, service, commerce and more has to be front and center for any digital organization.
“The Health Suite Digital Platform (HSDP) is a cloud-based platform purpose-built for healthcare,” he says, explaining how it collects and analyzes data in the health space to help improve people’s lives – for example, in chronic condition management. “HSDP has a tailored set of tools and resources optimized for healthcare innovation and the co-creation of health and wellness applications,” he adds.
“It’s important as an international brand to be where people are interacting.” Blake predicts that Chatbots and AIs will automate simple, mundane service and enquiry tasks that customers typically have when interacting with Philips.
Blake explains that projects are already underway at Philips - for example, scaling up WhatsApp customer support in a number of markets. Amazon’s bot Alexa has also been integrated with the U-Grow platform - a digital parenting platform that tracks, monitors and captures every milestone in a child’s development.
We are only at the beginning here of the bot and AI revolution. There are exciting times to come!
We have a north star. By 2020, we want to positively impact the lives of three billion people a year.
We are constantly inspired and driven by this desire to make a difference - to be a part of Philips, it’s a prerequisite to care.
Global Head of Digital Marketing and Media at Philips
Blake Cahill is the Global Head of Digital Marketing and Media at Philips. A senior executive with more than 20 years of business development experience, Blake is leading the digital transformation at Philips with customers at the heart of it.
