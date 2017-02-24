Help innovate the digital future

“This is not the first time we’re hearing about gamification,” begins Blake, “but today we’ve reached a whole new level of engagement.” For some time now, Philips has been well aware of the benefits of gamification as the future of consumer interaction. It was this insight that led to the development of a very unique proposition developed by the oral health team.

“This is not the first time we’re hearing about gamification,” begins Blake, “but today we’ve reached a whole new level of engagement.” For some time now, Philips has been well aware of the benefits of gamification as the future of consumer interaction. It was this insight that led to the development of a very unique proposition developed by the oral health team. “We wanted to help parents teach their children good brushing behavior,” Blake explains. “And, if you have kids, you know it’s not always easy to get them to brush.” Blake’s referring to the innovative Sonicare Kids toothbrush developed in tandem with Sparkly the digital helper. “We connected a rechargeable toothbrush enabled with Bluetooth wireless technology to an app and we essentially “gamified” toothbrushing,” he says. In short, the free interactive brushing app made brushing fun. “And it worked! 98 % of parents say it’s easier to get kids to brush longer and better.” Philips plans to use gamification increasingly to trigger active learning about health.