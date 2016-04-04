Improving diagnostic process and speeding up treatment pathways

In the acute setting, when time is critical, the ability to make accurate clinical decisions rapidly is imperative. For patients presenting at the emergency department with chest pains, the first point of call is an ECG; this enables the caregiver to identify ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), and so the patient can be prioritized for the catheterization laboratory.

However, for the majority of patients presenting to the emergency department with suspicion of acute coronary syndrome (ACS), there is no consistent ST-elevation. The diagnostic process for ACS consists of serial blood testing for raised levels of the cardiac marker troponin. This process currently takes up to 60 minutes for results to come back from the lab. A delay in diagnosis causes substantial anxiety for patients and their families and adds to the huge pressures that already exist in a hectic and crowded emergency department.

