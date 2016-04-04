Improving diagnostic process and speeding up treatment pathways

Fast Rule In, Rule Out of ACS in Acute Setting
In this instance, time-to-decision making would be significantly reduced if the caregiver was able to test for cardiac troponin simultaneously with the ECG. Reducing the ‘time to result,’ to rule-in or rule-out non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) patients, from 60 to less than 10 minutes, has the potential to increase operational efficiency, while improving the quality of the overall patient care.
Philips plans to launch the Minicare I-20 in-vitro diagnostics point of care system, which tests for cardiac Troponin I (Minicare cTnI), this coming May, in selective European markets. For patients suspected of NSTE-ACS, Minicare cTnI will be able to quickly and accurately measure troponin levels from a droplet of blood. As well as a fast rule-in, Minicare cTnI is also being developed with the goal to allow a safe three-hour rule-out protocol as recommended in the 2015 European Society of Cardiology guidelines. Faster diagnosis can result in better outcomes supporting workflow optimizations to ensure that all the cardiac patients that need urgent medical attention are rapidly treated.