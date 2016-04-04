Home
Improving diagnostic process and speeding up treatment pathways

Every year 17.5 million people die from heart-related conditions, with this figure set to rise to more than 23 million people globally by 2030, according to the World Health Organization. There is an increasing need to simplify care and procedures to empower healthcare professionals to provide effective patient-centric care. As one of the global leaders in cardiology care, Philips provides powerful tools for the diagnosis and management of patients presenting with both chronic conditions and acute cardiac events.
In the acute setting, when time is critical, the ability to make accurate clinical decisions rapidly is imperative. For patients presenting at the emergency department with chest pains, the first point of call is an ECG; this enables the caregiver to identify ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), and so the patient can be prioritized for the catheterization laboratory.

 

However, for the majority of patients presenting to the emergency department with suspicion of acute coronary syndrome (ACS), there is no consistent ST-elevation. The diagnostic process for ACS consists of serial blood testing for raised levels of the cardiac marker troponin. This process currently takes up to 60 minutes for results to come back from the lab. A delay in diagnosis causes substantial anxiety for patients and their families and adds to the huge pressures that already exist in a hectic and crowded emergency department.

Fast Rule In, Rule Out of ACS in Acute Setting
In this instance, time-to-decision making would be significantly reduced if the caregiver was able to test for cardiac troponin simultaneously with the ECG. Reducing the ‘time to result,’ to rule-in or rule-out non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) patients, from 60 to less than 10 minutes, has the potential to increase operational efficiency, while improving the quality of the overall patient care.

 

Philips plans to launch the Minicare I-20 in-vitro diagnostics point of care system, which tests for cardiac Troponin I (Minicare cTnI), this coming May, in selective European markets. For patients suspected of NSTE-ACS, Minicare cTnI will be able to quickly and accurately measure troponin levels from a droplet of blood. As well as a fast rule-in, Minicare cTnI is also being developed with the goal to allow a safe three-hour rule-out protocol as recommended in the 2015 European Society of Cardiology guidelines. Faster diagnosis can result in better outcomes supporting workflow optimizations to ensure that all the cardiac patients that need urgent medical attention are rapidly treated.
Improved Workflow, Quality of Care and Clinically Significant Information

In emergency medicine, time is critical, and a major improvement for any busy emergency department would be to significantly reduce the turnaround time for blood test results that inform acute care diagnostic decisions. Philips Minicare I-20 allows for accurate, lab comparable, diagnostic information at the side of the patient. Furthermore, when ACS is suspected, Minicare cTnI enables the caregiver to measure a patient’s troponin level from a droplet of blood, simultaneously with an ECG. This eliminates the need for lengthy lab tests and also benefits high-risk patients who would usually be required to wait.
Delivering faster reliable results can potentially reduce emergency department crowding and patient anxiety. This could significantly improve the patient experience and satisfaction with the quality of the care received.

 

Solutions for Healthcare Transformation

Philips is committed to be at the forefront of healthcare transformation with a vision. This vision aims to empower people to live healthier across the health continuum, a holistic approach that provides monitoring and answers at each stage of life, from healthy living to disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment and home care.

 

Get more information on Philips Minicare products.

Dr. Veronique Semjonow


Sr. Director Medical Affairs, Philips Handheld Diagnostics

Veronique is a fully qualified medical doctor with broad experience in endocrinology, cardiovascular disease, oncology, prenatal care and anemia diagnosis, both in scientific and clinical settings. She has a strong background in immunoassay technology, laboratory testing, market development and international marketing. Prior to joining the Philips Healthcare Incubator in March 2008 as Medical Director, Handheld Diagnostics, she already had 20 years of experience with Beckman Coulter in a number of key positions, including International Sales and Marketing Manager and Scientific Group Manager for Immunoassays. She has also worked for Immunotech in a sales and marketing role and for various university hospitals and private institutes in medical practice.

 

