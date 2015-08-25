Introducing Collectively: The change we need to see in the world  

As part of a unique global digital venture, Philips has helped to launch a new project designed to transform the way we live sustainably.
Collectively is a web platform which links together consumers, thinkers, environmentalists, futurists, cutting-edge small businesses and some of the world’s biggest brands to inspire new ways of living and working, to create innovative solutions designed to have minimal impact on the environment and strengthen society.
It’s a goal that Philips has long been committed to and, with more than half of the planet living in cities – a figure that is rising all the time – it’s essential that collectives such as Collectively build strong and meaningful partnerships with key stakeholders, brands and entrepreneurs. So we’re proud to collaborate with companies such as Google, Nike, Facebook, Coca-Cola and Unilever to make it happen.
Collectively – which was born from conversations conducted at the World Economic Forum about how to inspire and accelerate more sustainable ways of living – is a content-rich website that will be updated with engaging stories, analysis and tips compiled by an independent editorial team, focusing on everything from fashion to technology.
And users, too, will be asked to inspire others by submitting their own ideas and thoughts on how we can transform our cities, radically change our lifestyles to benefit society and create the type of sustainable change that Philips knows is essential for a better future.
For more information on Collectively, visit www.collectively.org
Richard Wergan joined Philips in 2013 with more than 15 years business-to business marketing experience. He has developed and implemented global marketing strategies for well-known brands such as IBM and Xerox, and has also worked across a number of global markets for companies such as Unilever and Young & Rubicam..
Follow Richard on: