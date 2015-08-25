Introducing Collectively: The change we need to see in the world  

It’s a goal that Philips has long been committed to and, with more than half of the planet living in cities – a figure that is rising all the time – it’s essential that collectives such as Collectively build strong and meaningful partnerships with key stakeholders, brands and entrepreneurs. So we’re proud to collaborate with companies such as Google, Nike, Facebook, Coca-Cola and Unilever to make it happen.



Collectively – which was born from conversations conducted at the World Economic Forum about how to inspire and accelerate more sustainable ways of living – is a content-rich website that will be updated with engaging stories, analysis and tips compiled by an independent editorial team, focusing on everything from fashion to technology.



And users, too, will be asked to inspire others by submitting their own ideas and thoughts on how we can transform our cities, radically change our lifestyles to benefit society and create the type of sustainable change that Philips knows is essential for a better future.



For more information on Collectively, visit www.collectively.org

