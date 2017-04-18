ISMRM 2017: Collaborating to touch more lives with MR

It is you, our research collaboration partners, who help to bring our innovations to life – by providing inspiration and input, by testing our applications, by pushing the limits, playing an active role in their development, and by evaluating them and delivering feedback. Without this close relationship, our innovations could not be as tightly aligned with real-world clinical and research needs.
A collaborative approach brings new ideas, principles, and technologies to fruition.
It’s about applying theoretical knowledge and research results to create clinical solutions that make a tangible difference to healthcare."
Recently, we introduced MultiBand SENSE, a clinical application that supports high acceleration for fMRI and DTI sequences. It allows you to use state-of-the-art acceleration factors in brain imaging, by simultaneously exciting multiple slices. It also lets you increase spatial and temporal resolution with very little impact on SNR.
MultiBand SENSE helps you achieve acceleration factors of up to eight for fMRI and of up to four for diffusion MRI. Plus, it helps you perform fMRI and DTI exams with high speed and high resolution simultaneously3. Due to a shorter minimum TR for fMRI, larger anatomical coverage or higher number of diffusion directions can be acquired4.
MultiBand SENSE came about as the result of a collaboration with the University of Vermont (UVM). Building on the existing research collaboration between the institution and Philips, researchers there approached us about developing Multiband capabilities for our MR scanners. The background: the opportunity for researchers at (UVM) to take part in a large-scale study of adolescent brain cognitive development, the ABCD study5, that specified advanced neuroimaging protocols.
Following close collaboration, weekly meetings and exchanges, MultiBand SENSE was born. And it has already had an impact at the university, opening the door to participation in this ground-breaking project. Watch the video to find out how teamwork and MultiBand SENSE are a great combination at the University of Vermont.
MultiBand SENSE makes sense for Vermont
Philips values its collaborations with customers all over the world. You are and have always been an integral part of the MR vision.
Compressed SENSE is designed to tackle the challenges associated with bringing speed and consistent image quality in MRI. And APT (Amide Proton Transfer) is all about addressing the need for confident diagnosis in neuro oncology.
1. Accessible is defined as features that are expected to contribute to speed, consistency, user or patient friendliness.
2. Definitive is defined as features that are expected to deliver alternative contrasts, functional or quantitative images.
3. High speed due to using MultiBand SENSE and high resolution due to using in-plane dS SENSE.
4. Due to a shorter minimum TR.
5. Philips is not a sponsor of the study.
6. Compressed SENSE and APT are works in progress and not for sale in the USA.
November 29, 2020
- By Adeel Yang, MD