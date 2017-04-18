ISMRM 2017: Collaborating to touch more lives with MR

MultiBand SENSE came about as the result of a collaboration with the University of Vermont (UVM). Building on the existing research collaboration between the institution and Philips, researchers there approached us about developing Multiband capabilities for our MR scanners. The background: the opportunity for researchers at (UVM) to take part in a large-scale study of adolescent brain cognitive development, the ABCD study5, that specified advanced neuroimaging protocols.

Following close collaboration, weekly meetings and exchanges, MultiBand SENSE was born. And it has already had an impact at the university, opening the door to participation in this ground-breaking project. Watch the video to find out how teamwork and MultiBand SENSE are a great combination at the University of Vermont.