Kicking goals: How Philips lights are transforming cities

Philips has been integral to this year’s competition because we’ve lit nine of the 12 stadiums with the world’s most technically advanced and environmentally friendly LED systems – an innovation we call ArenaVision.

Beyond this, we believe this kind of innovation can also make cities better places to live and work in. For example, in Sao Paulo’s Ibirapuera Park, our lighting system has seen a 30 per cent increase in visitors, not just because it’s safer to visit but because the colours match the mood of the venue – warm, bright, relaxing and enthralling. Plus, our LED innovations have cut power consumption there by a fifth.

The same is true in Argentina where, over the next three years, we’re replacing 125,000 lights in Buenos Aires, saving 50 per cent in energy costs and also significant CO2 emissions. The lights that allowed billions to watch the world’s greatest football competition in crystal-clear focus are the same lights that will enrich people’s lives as they walk to and from work, or between tourist destinations.

These projects are also testament to our ability to forge the right partnerships. We always start by asking how we can make people’s lives better, to impact meaningfully on their everyday lives. Then we try to find the right partner who shares the same societal vision.

For example, the Brazilian government was adamant that our innovations provide a lasting legacy for local communities. So we introduced lighting systems around the stadiums that would make it safer for families and cheaper for burdened local governments to maintain. You can see this all around Maracana, an area of Rio considered dangerous. Philips innovations have helped lower those levels significantly.