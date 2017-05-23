Leading change: impacting so many people

It didn’t take much to convince her. The challenge of leading change at global level was too good to pass.



Carolyn remembers her interview in 2014 very clearly. “It was one of the most inspiring interviews I’ve had,” she says. Her meeting with Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips, was a deciding factor to switch to Philips.

“Frans is involved in the day-to-day business of our company. He spends a lot of time with the executives, and a lot of time, like me, in the field,” she added.

“He empowers and motivates.”

But that wasn’t the only incentive for Carolyn to make a career change. Coming from a leadership position in an industrial conglomerate, the possibility of leading change in a health tech company was inspiring.

“I see how often someone’s life has been negatively touched by an illness or a diagnosis that can impact the future of their life,” she continues..