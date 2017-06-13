Leading change in Point-of-Care Testing

In 2016, Philips launched the innovative Minicare I-20 handheld point-of-care system with cardiac troponin-l (cTnI) assay for patients with suspected Myocardial Infarction (heart attack). The system accurately measures cTnI values, near the patient in acute care settings, delivering lab comparable results within 10 minutes. Now we have reached another important milestone with the launch of next generation Minicare in-vitro diagnostics systems to facilitate timely and accurate triage decisions at the point-of-care. This will not only have a positive impact on workflow efficiency but also on quality of care to the patient, giving immediate laboratory-comparable results to support more patient-centred approaches to health care delivery.

Among the key innovations being showcased at EuroMedLab 2017, is the expansion of the Minicare I-20 cardiac assay panel to include Minicare BNP*, an aid in the diagnosis of heart failure (HF) in urgent and non-urgent care settings. Testing the concentrations of natriuretic peptide BNP, which are elevated in those with HF, is recommended in international guidelines to rule out non-acute HF patients.

In addition to Minicare BNP, I am delighted to announce the launch of two brand new Minicare family members: