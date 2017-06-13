Leading change in Point-of-Care Testing

With increasing burden on healthcare systems, care providers today are under greater pressure than ever to optimize procedures, provide cost- and time-efficient care and bring care close to the patient. The benefits of point-of-care testing (POCT) have been well documented, however POCT is still not widely implemented in hospitals. In many instances, hospitals still use central laboratories to process tests, which can impact efficiency, the length of stay of a patient as well as costs.
As a leader in health technology, Philips aims to revolutionize healthcare management through the continuous expansion of the number of diagnostic blood tests that reach beyond the walls of laboratories. By providing advanced clinical information through meaningful, cost-efficient and connected solutions, our ambition is to bring integrated and personalized care close to the patient.
In 2016, Philips launched the innovative Minicare I-20 handheld point-of-care system with cardiac troponin-l (cTnI) assay for patients with suspected Myocardial Infarction (heart attack). The system accurately measures cTnI values, near the patient in acute care settings, delivering lab comparable results within 10 minutes. Now we have reached another important milestone with the launch of next generation Minicare in-vitro diagnostics systems to facilitate timely and accurate triage decisions at the point-of-care. This will not only have a positive impact on workflow efficiency but also on quality of care to the patient, giving immediate laboratory-comparable results to support more patient-centred approaches to health care delivery.
Among the key innovations being showcased at EuroMedLab 2017, is the expansion of the Minicare I-20 cardiac assay panel to include Minicare BNP*, an aid in the diagnosis of heart failure (HF) in urgent and non-urgent care settings. Testing the concentrations of natriuretic peptide BNP, which are elevated in those with HF, is recommended in international guidelines to rule out non-acute HF patients.
In addition to Minicare BNP, I am delighted to announce the launch of two brand new Minicare family members:
The significant expansion of our Minicare portfolio marks a major milestone for us. We have the ambition to revolutionize the delivery of care with our Minicare platform and these exciting innovations will move diagnostics from the laboratory to where the patient is. Minicare systems realize our goal of enabling near-patient testing across the continuum of care, empowering healthcare professionals to make rapid, on-the-spot medical decisions, and ultimately improving workflow efficiency and patient outcomes.
*Minicare H-300, Minicare C-300 and Minicare BNP assay, are expected to become commercially available in the second half of 2017
