Lighting, beyond illumination  

Lighting becomes connected and intelligent

In addition to the energy saving that LED-based connected lighting systems will bring, there will also be lower maintenance costs. In the near future, intelligent lighting systems will be able to do self-diagnosis, signaling to city management which kind of maintenance is required, and when it is required. They can also autonomously negotiate with power supply systems to balance power demand and supply, obviously leading to much higher energy efficiency.

By integrating sensors in the lighting infrastructure, the range of possibilities can be extended even further. Imagine lighting networks that start monitoring the air quality across the city, that give an overview of traffic and crowd streams, or that measure the amount of precipitation – the opportunities are almost endless.

Bringing the lab to the city

We have to experiment to find out what the needs of modern cities really are, and how we can then address them by applying connected lighting systems in the most useful, efficient and sustainable way.

But to really develop smart lighting solutions that add value and are easy to use, we have to start experimenting with citizens themselves, as early in the development process as possible. So rather than having a laboratory where we as scientists and developers do all the work, we want to move the lab into the city itself. We want to work together on meaningful solutions with the people we’re doing it for: citizens, city managers and governments, and partners in the industry.