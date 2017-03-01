In the summer of 2015, my dad had a heart attack in his own home. It came out of nowhere, and he fell down hard on the floor. Like a lot of children in the US, I now live thousands of miles away from my parents and was unable to come to my dad’s aid in a moment’s notice. That’s tough to realize, but I was also confident my dad would receive immediate and outstanding care.

How could I be so sure?

Because he was wearing his Philips Lifeline. He’s worn a Philips Lifeline for years, and there have been no incidents at all, but it certainly has helped my family feel reassured that we took the proper steps to make certain my dad can live his best life safer. And when he did have a heart attack, we knew for sure it was the right decision. As soon as he fell, he pushed the emergency response button and within seconds, the Philips Lifeline call center dispatched the medical team to his house and gave him the best chance for surviving this life-threatening event. Without such a device, my dad might not be here today.

His experience proves how crucial it is to equip your loved ones with the right tools in case of an emergency, where every second counts. Advancements in care technologies are helping provide seniors the ability to remain as independent as possible, while simultaneously offering their caregivers peace of mind.