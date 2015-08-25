New kinds of partnerships to change the world

The Philips Foundation is a powerful public-private partnership that forges innovative talents within business and the humanitarian sector, utilizing our technological expertise, problem-solving strategies and data-fuelled insights and placing them in the hands of those on the ground who understand, better than anyone, these communities and their needs.

It is one of the most inspiring initiatives I’ve ever been involved with at Philips and to be part of something so new – UNICEF and the International Red Cross have never embarked on a scheme like this with a multinational before – stands among my proudest achievements.

Taken literally, the word ‘foundation’ means laying a base – and this is precisely what Philips, with its partners, intends to do. To lay a base where none has existed or no longer exists; a base that families can build upon; a base that will support and enrich generations to come.

The Philips Foundation is not about writing checks and encouraging charities and stakeholders to do the best they can with those resources. It is about applying our innovations and capabilities so that they can have the maximum possible impact on the ground. This helps to fulfil our global ambitions of being innovative, impactful and caring, and transforming the lives of three billion citizens a year by 2025.

The Foundation, an independent charity that is not for profit, will show how public and private interests and capabilities can operate in unison – understanding communities, making things happen and responding to people’s needs with scale. After all, we have more than 100 years’ experience in devising innovations that significantly benefit people’s lives in an environmentally-sustainable manner. The Philips entrepreneurial culture means our agility is perfectly-suited to the kinds of emergencies that UNICEF and the International Red Cross deal with all the time. We are two sides of the same coin and the Foundation will show what effective teamwork can achieve.