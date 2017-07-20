A lab in Silicon Valley, USA is looking at a different approach to administering medication such as insulin and other drugs through a pill, instead of an injection.



The pill works as a mini auto-injector that delivers the drug directly into the intestinal wall so that it can immediately be absorbed into the blood without any pain. The injection itself is triggered by a small balloon which is inflated upon reaching the intestine, pushing tiny, bio-absorbable needles in the digestive tract. After the drug is administered, the needles harmless dissolve and all the other materials naturally exit the body.

A lab in Silicon Valley, USA is looking at a different approach to administering medication such as insulin and other drugs through a pill, instead of an injection. The pill works as a mini auto-injector that delivers the drug directly into the intestinal wall so that it can immediately be absorbed into the blood without any pain. The injection itself is triggered by a small balloon which is inflated upon reaching the intestine, pushing tiny, bio-absorbable needles in the digestive tract. After the drug is administered, the needles harmless dissolve and all the other materials naturally exit the body.

A lab in Silicon Valley, USA is looking at a different approach to administering medication such as insulin and other drugs through a pill, instead of an injection. The pill works as a mini auto-injector that delivers the drug directly into the intestinal wall so that it can immediately be absorbed into the blood without any pain. The injection itself is triggered by a small balloon which is inflated upon reaching the intestine, pushing tiny, bio-absorbable needles in the digestive tract. After the drug is administered, the needles harmless dissolve and all the other materials naturally exit the body.