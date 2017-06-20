When tumors are detected and patients undergo surgery, it is the aim of surgeons to remove as much of the growth as possible, without affecting the healthy tissue around it. However, as this is a highly fragile procedure, it is difficult to ensure that all of the cancerous tissue is removed – until now. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine have developed a ‘proof of concept’ technology that scans tumor samples and produces highly detailed images that are used to check whether the entire mass has been removed. The technology is still in development but the idea is that one day, surgeons will be able to take a sample from a patient, scan it and have an image of the entire mass in minutes.