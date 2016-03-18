Home
The value of good oral health

Increasing awareness to improve overall well-being

 

 
Can we measure the impact of good oral health? Perhaps more importantly, how do we engage consumers to recognize its wider implications on society’s overall well-being? At Philips, we know that good oral health is not only vital for preventing conditions in the mouth, teeth and gums, but that it also impacts confidence and overall health and well-being – it goes beyond a healthy smile.

Actively promoting the link between oral and systemic health is vital to help improve people’s lives. It is why we are focused on developing meaningful innovations that matter, and we keep this at the core of everything we do.

 

Helping consumers to make this connection is crucial, and a pivotal part of that is instilling good oral hygiene routines at an early age. Bad habits, as simple as not regularly changing your brush head or over-brushing, can lead to long term health implications, which have a wide ranging impact from affecting confidence levels to more serious diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease.
We understand that this is not easy, and encouraging and motivating people to think about their daily oral healthcare routine is also key. This is why we have united with the FDI World Dental Federation to support and celebrate World Oral Health Day (WOHD) on March 20, 2016. Together, with over a million dental professionals from 200 dental organisations based in 130 countries across the world, we will turn the global spotlight on the importance of maintaining good oral health.

Philips shares similar views and ambitions with the FDI, and together we aim to raise awareness of the benefits of good oral healthcare globally and the positive and long-term impact it can have. Ninety percent of the population will suffer from a condition in the mouth, teeth or gums during their lifetime, and WOHD is an opportunity to remind people that good oral health is at the heart of overall well-being.
 

For example, tooth decay is the most widespread chronic disease worldwide and the most common childhood disease, although it affects people of all ages throughout their lifetime. The good news is that it is also largely preventable through simple and cost-effective interventions, including reducing sugar consumption and using a fluoride toothpaste, as well as by making time to brush twice a day.
Philips is proud to be the #1 recommended sonic electric toothbrush brand by dental professionals worldwide. To date, our advanced oral health care products, from our award-winning Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush to our revolutionary Philips Sonicare AirFloss, are finding solutions to help consumers improve their oral health and build good habits for life.
We understand the value of good oral health and we welcome the responsibility of increasing awareness to the wider benefits. Through continued innovation, education and growing awareness, we hope to inspire people to enjoy the benefits of good oral health and ultimately recognize the value of a healthy body.

Egbert van Acht


CEO, Philips Health & Wellness

Egbert van Acht started his career in Philips DAP in 2002, first leading the Garment Care business and P&L before being promoted to Global Chief Marketing Officer for DAP. He gained extensive sales experience when he ran Western Europe and North America for DAP. In 2007, Egbert prepared the Marketing and Sales blueprint for the CE/DAP merger and was appointed CMO for Consumer Lifestyle. After two successful years as CL CMO, he was promoted to lead a strategically important Global Business Group, Health & Wellness. Egbert’s focus is on tripling the business via organic growth, alliances & licensing and M&A.

