The value of good oral health

We understand that this is not easy, and encouraging and motivating people to think about their daily oral healthcare routine is also key. This is why we have united with the FDI World Dental Federation to support and celebrate World Oral Health Day (WOHD) on March 20, 2016. Together, with over a million dental professionals from 200 dental organisations based in 130 countries across the world, we will turn the global spotlight on the importance of maintaining good oral health.



Philips shares similar views and ambitions with the FDI, and together we aim to raise awareness of the benefits of good oral healthcare globally and the positive and long-term impact it can have. Ninety percent of the population will suffer from a condition in the mouth, teeth or gums during their lifetime, and WOHD is an opportunity to remind people that good oral health is at the heart of overall well-being.



For example, tooth decay is the most widespread chronic disease worldwide and the most common childhood disease, although it affects people of all ages throughout their lifetime. The good news is that it is also largely preventable through simple and cost-effective interventions, including reducing sugar consumption and using a fluoride toothpaste, as well as by making time to brush twice a day.

