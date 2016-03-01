Population health management: the barriers, benefits and bridges

One of the greatest barriers to successful population health management is the change management required to implement new ways of working. For instance, it will be necessary to work in multi-disciplinary teams, providing care remotely and deploying well-defined pathways across care settings. Adaptive change is always difficult because it requires shifting processes, roles and responsibilities, giving up previous incentives and starting out on a new learning curve. For good reason, the healthcare sector tends to rely on tried and tested, evidence-based practices in order to safeguard patient safety and quality of care. No matter how valuable they have been in the past, these practices must evolve in embracing the digital era if we are to make substantial progress.

As with any new initiative, we can only succeed here in making changes if there is a fundamental realignment in the organization’s thinking and capabilities. It requires that the appropriate guidance and expertise is brought on board and clear strategies are developed to maintain short-term results, while new models are also established for the long run.

The second barrier is the required changes in the reimbursement model. Current healthcare models date back to the fifties and sixties and are based on the principle of Fee-For-Service. They are primarily aimed at dealing with sickness, as opposed to promoting health. Under this model there is little incentive to implement preventative care strategies or prevent hospitalization, and there is less attention placed on engaging with patients and encouraging them to take charge of their own health.