Prioritizing Sleep: Why is sleep not on top of the world’s to-do list?

As we look at health and wellness, we must think about it as having four essential pillars, including proper nutrition, exercise, positive mental health and sleep.

Sleep is, nonetheless, unique in that one single bad night of sleep can give rise to negative consequences, immediately impacting our performance, safety and sense of wellbeing.

This morning, Philips released its report, “Unfiltered Sleep: A Global Prioritization Puzzle,” which showcases data from a global survey conducted on their behalf by Harris Poll. This online survey examined how more than 6,000 adults in five countries – the U.S., France, Germany, Japan and the Netherlands – perceive, prioritize and prepare for sleep as well as how sleep is balanced against a person’s daily work responsibilities, family and relationships, and hobbies.