Prioritizing Sleep: Why is sleep not on top of the world’s to-do list?

As we look at health and wellness, we must think about it as having four essential pillars, including proper nutrition, exercise, positive mental health and sleep.
Sleep is, nonetheless, unique in that one single bad night of sleep can give rise to negative consequences, immediately impacting our performance, safety and sense of wellbeing.
This morning, Philips released its report, “Unfiltered Sleep: A Global Prioritization Puzzle,” which showcases data from a global survey conducted on their behalf by Harris Poll. This online survey examined how more than 6,000 adults in five countries – the U.S., France, Germany, Japan and the Netherlands – perceive, prioritize and prepare for sleep as well as how sleep is balanced against a person’s daily work responsibilities, family and relationships, and hobbies.
The survey reveals that 92 percent of adults internationally view sleep as a crucial component to their overall health and wellbeing. Indeed, most adults – close to three-quarters globally (74 percent) and 9 in 10 U.S. adults (91 percent) – look forward to sleep.
All It Takes is One Bad Night’s Rest
People generally acknowledge the biological importance of sleep, as well as the detrimental effects on health and quality of life stemming from chronic lack of sleep. Many also appreciate the societal costs of poor quality sleep or inadequate sleep. It is just that, for many, sleep is simply not a priority in their lives – this was a sentiment shared by nearly 3 in 10 (28 percent) adults in this survey.
Eighty four percent of adults globally prioritize some other activity – such as spending time with family (41 percent), significant others (35 percent), or friends (23 percent), watching TV or movies (34 percent), or spending time on the Internet (25 percent) – over going to bed and sleeping.
Nearly half of adults globally (47 percent) admit that screen time (including watching TV, reading on an electronic device, checking email, looking at social media or browsing the web) is the very last thing they do before going to sleep – a practice that can disrupt sleep.
Other important insights from the survey include:
Achieving Sleep Quality
Many seek solutions to improving their sleep. More than 7 in 10 adults globally (73 percent) have taken steps to ensure a good night’s sleep – reading a book (29 percent), using natural sleep aids (17 percent) or purchasing specialized pillows or bedding (15 percent). Additionally:
September 02, 2020
- By Rianne Meijerman and Jeroen Tas