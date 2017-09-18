Putting Customers at the Heart of Philips Mission to #makelifebetter

To continue our efforts, we unveiled the Better Me, Better World initiative at the Social Good Summit.
The needs and wants of the consumer are fluid and constantly evolving. Over the last few years we have seen a shift from consumers looking for an easy way to connect with brands, to demanding a connection on a much more personal level. With this, consumers also show a desire to associate with brands that, in a nut shell, are viewed as making the world a better place. This is highlighted in a report by Canvas8 showing that 85% of consumers think brands should play a larger role in society.
In the age of connectivity it’s never been easier for consumers to engage with brands by going online, using apps or messaging on social media. But having the ability to connect with consumers in a way that resonates with their social conscience is something that brands need to get right. While many businesses are doing fantastic work to make the world a better place, often there is a big disconnect when it comes to directly involving customers in the process.
Here at Philips, improving people’s lives is in our DNA. We believe there’s always a way to better the world for others, and this is one of the reasons we set the goal of improving the lives of 3 billion people each year by 2025.
We’ve come a long way since setting that goal, recently hitting the 2.1 billion mark for 2017 through leading campaigns such as the United Nation’s Every Woman Every Child initiative, which aims to improve the lives of women and children in Africa and South East Asia. To continue our efforts and reaffirm our commitment to this goal, today we unveiled the Better Me, Better World initiative at the Social Good Summit in New York.
The Better Me, Better World platform provides users with personal benefits, while giving customers the opportunity to help prioritise the additional health and healthcare causes that Philips will support in 2018 through the Philips Foundation.
Once customers have purchased a product and registered, they will be directed to the Better Me, Better World page where they are given access and information about the additional causes that Philips is supporting. Customers will then be able to share their preference on where Philips should focus its world changing efforts in healthcare.
By joining, our customers can help make a difference while enjoying personal benefits and offers from Philips. What’s more, those who sign up for any other Philips marketing program will also receive an invitation to share their personal interests and preferences in this space via email. Once again, adding a truly personal aspect to the customer experience journey.
By providing consumers with the choice of which initiative Philips should prioritize via the Better Me, Better World initiative, consumers are given an opportunity to make a direct impact on the world as we know it..
