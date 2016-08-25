Radiation: to be respected, not feared in the interventional setting

Recent studies are showing we are not immune to the very effects of radiation we deliver. One study published by a team from the IAEA in 2013, discovered posterior subcapsular cataract development (consistent with ionizing radiation exposure) in 50% of interventional cardiologists and 41% of nurses and technologists (versus < 10% in the control group). 3

A 2013 study published in the American Journal of Cardiology studied 31 interventional physicians with brain tumors, and discovered a disproportionate incidence of left-sided brain tumors in 85%. Given that our left side of the head is known to be more exposed to radiation than the right, these findings raise concern. 4 This past May, researchers from the U.S. National Cancer Institute observed elevated risks of brain cancer, breast cancer and melanoma in a cohort of over 90,000 technologists who assisted in interventional procedures. 5

These data all contribute to the ongoing debate about the validity of risks related to radiation and there is no question the ALARA principle remains paramount. In other words, we should make every reasonable effort to maintain exposure to radiation “As Low As Reasonably Achievable.”