Seeing is believing: The power of innovation

The initial LightAide prototype features a grid of lights whose colors can be changed and sequenced by the teacher. A big, round switch makes it easy for a small palm to gleefully pound away on it as the child reacts to the lights. It allows a therapist to assess how much a child can see, helping them to construct individual learning programs, as well as encouraging parents to engage with their visually-impaired children in emotionally-satisfying ways. And of course, watching the children have such fun is especially rewarding.

But we didn’t stop with our initial success. A close friend of mine works with severely autistic children – could LightAide help them, too? After a few emails and some revelatory trials, we successfully adapted the product that Catherine’s daughter was using so that children with learning difficulties on the other side of America could enjoy school in a way that had hitherto been impossible.

This is innovation at its most life-changing, innovation that has a strong emotional connection and thus real meaning. It puts the needs of individuals at the heart of everything.

We have a rich history at Philips of creating products with our partners that make people’s lives easier. Now we are able to make products that significantly transform people’s lives in ways our parents and grandparents couldn’t have imagined.

Not just in America, but in the poorest, harshest, darkest parts of the planet. For instance, our heart monitors are now used in some of the world’s most deprived areas and our solar-powered LED lighting systems help children in distant African villages attain even greater qualifications at school.

And, through a mother’s insight combined with our innovation we’ve helped Catherine’s daughter and many other children to have a better quality of life. Doing well by doing good is sometimes just a phrase, nothing more. When you work at Philips you realize that it’s everything.