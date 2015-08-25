The digitization of cross-channel marketing

An old-fashioned 2-D website model has its limitations, so to ensure our data is rich, deep and empowering, our cross-channel marketing processes need to focus on behavioral targeting. We need to measure the behavior of people who visit through different touch-points and then monitor their interest by setting certain parameters – how long they stay on the website, the clicks they make, when they return, what times of day they visit.

These are the triggers that can help us build a vivid customer profile, allowing us to nurture anonymous users into named ones, via personalized engagement – asking, for example, if an individual wants to attend an event connected to the types of products he or she has been searching for.

The structure of that ‘nurture flow’ becomes integral to how we engage with customers, raise awareness of our products, systems and services and use data to build customer profiles. And all of that information from multiple channels and social platforms is centralized in one place – a powerful data hub fuelling not just highly targeted marketing strategies but the entire product chain, from innovation through to procurement and then sales.

By embedding such digital strategies end-to-end, we can better connect the physical product with digital capability. In that way, digital becomes a supremely efficient channel to create, inform, increase loyalty and sell.