The Future of HealthTech – Top Three Priorities for Nurses on the Front Lines

Innovation in healthcare is only getting started, and as clinicians, vendors and partners work together to design the next tool, it will only continue to improve. As we celebrate National Nurses Week, let’s shine a spotlight on the need to consider the point of view of a nurse in designing technologies that will improve the way they work. Here are some thoughts – from a nurse’s perspective – on what would make health care technology even more effective:
Nurses are among the leading users of healthcare technology (for example, they’re the largest users of EHRs) and we need to make sure the technology supports them well in their role. Not only will improved technology make nurses happier, it will also improve their workflow and efficiency, leading to better quality patient care.
[1] http://www.nursingcenter.com/lnc/JournalArticle?Article_ID=1617134
Kathy Lee has been a cardiac nurse for 27 years and serves as the senior clinical product specialist at Philips. She started her career in Birmingham, AL in a 56-bed telemetry unit.
Follow Kathy on: