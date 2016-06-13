Home
The future of oral healthcare

Smart sensors and connected technology are key

 

 
The emergence of new technologies is rapidly accelerating, and it’s hard to predict what the future holds for the oral healthcare category. However, with the development of new and increasingly sophisticated diagnostic technology, it is an exciting opportunity and at Philips, we’re constantly exploring new ways of delivering meaningful innovation to help improve people’s lives.

Alongside this, we’ve united with the FDI and share a similar view when it comes to addressing consumer and global oral healthcare needs. We want to develop products that support much broader initiatives to help make a bigger impact, be it expanding the role of dental professionals to developing products that engage, or motivate people to take preventative care in-between check-ups.

 

Following research conducted in collaboration with dental professionals, we found that 98 percent of dental professionals surveyed in the U.S. would feel more confident in their patients looking after their mouth, teeth and gums in between visits to the dentist[1], having used a particular connected power toothbrush. We believe that data captured will drive a change in behavior, with more people taking advice and recommendations from dental practitioners in-between visits, leading to a positive impact on oral health issues.
How are we stepping up to the connected challenge?
 

Today we introduced our new, revolutionary connected toothbrush, the Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected. Knowing consumers growing demand for connected technology, this brush provides advice and guidance making it easier for consumers to implement coaching and tips using real-time data.
 

To make this a truly tailored proposition our Philips Sonicare app synchronizes via Bluetooth® to track brushing habits in real time, and provides a personalized 3D mouth-map to help coach consumers to improve their brushing technique.
We understand that dental practitioners want to improve patient care in-between visits and this coupled with consumers’ desire for more personal data, is an exciting opportunity. The Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected features new Smart Sensor technology to provide tailored feedback on brushing habits every time it is used, and 95 percent of dental practitioners surveyed in the U.S. felt they could make more effective recommendations to patients[2].
 

Today people are seeking more and more information about their personal health and wellbeing, and the rise of health apps and wearables demonstrates the growing desire for personal data. We believe that connected technology is the future for oral healthcare and are focused on developing “innovations that matter.” To date, our advanced oral health care products, like our Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected and Philips Sonicare for Kids Connected, are finding solutions to help consumers improve their oral health and build good habits for life.

This is an exciting time and through continued innovation using smart sensors and connected technology, we hope to inspire people to understand and embody the value of good oral health.
[1] Philips data on file, DRC-1334

[2] Philips data on file, DRC-1334

