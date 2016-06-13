The future of oral healthcare

Alongside this, we’ve united with the FDI and share a similar view when it comes to addressing consumer and global oral healthcare needs. We want to develop products that support much broader initiatives to help make a bigger impact, be it expanding the role of dental professionals to developing products that engage, or motivate people to take preventative care in-between check-ups.

Following research conducted in collaboration with dental professionals, we found that 98 percent of dental professionals surveyed in the U.S. would feel more confident in their patients looking after their mouth, teeth and gums in between visits to the dentist[1], having used a particular connected power toothbrush. We believe that data captured will drive a change in behavior, with more people taking advice and recommendations from dental practitioners in-between visits, leading to a positive impact on oral health issues.