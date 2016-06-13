The future of oral healthcare

We understand that dental practitioners want to improve patient care in-between visits and this coupled with consumers’ desire for more personal data, is an exciting opportunity. The Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected features new Smart Sensor technology to provide tailored feedback on brushing habits every time it is used, and 95 percent of dental practitioners surveyed in the U.S. felt they could make more effective recommendations to patients[2].
Today people are seeking more and more information about their personal health and wellbeing, and the rise of health apps and wearables demonstrates the growing desire for personal data. We believe that connected technology is the future for oral healthcare and are focused on developing “innovations that matter.” To date, our advanced oral health care products, like our Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected and Philips Sonicare for Kids Connected, are finding solutions to help consumers improve their oral health and build good habits for life.
This is an exciting time and through continued innovation using smart sensors and connected technology, we hope to inspire people to understand and embody the value of good oral health.