The healthcare landscape is changing; and so are we

From B2B…

As a provider of healthcare solutions, we are fully aware that we have to transform too. The traditional make/sell/ship approach is no longer sufficient. This B2B (business-to-business) model was fine when the emphasis was on delivering products and services to customers, but the nature of the game has changed. It’s now about delivering outcomes.

… To B4B

That’s why we now think more in terms of B4B (business for business). In this dynamic new landscape, suppliers like Philips are connected to customers in real time, and play an active, ongoing role in helping achieve unparalleled value from technology investments.

Aiming for Zero

An example of this is our Aiming for Zero initiative, in which we aim to work together with our customers to ultimately eliminate unplanned maintenance of their equipment.

It’s a critical issue. Growing demands for continuous patient care and tighter scheduling will require imaging equipment to achieve ever-higher levels of uptime. For hospital administrators, for staff and of course for patients who require immediate attention, the notion of downtime is simply unacceptable.

Aiming for Zero makes both short-term and long-term contributions to addressing this (see below). It does this by offering strategic decision support, using insights generated from system data to drive more efficient maintenance and repair, while easing the shift from volume to value.

Click on the appropriate link for more information on our aiming for zero initiative; https://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/resources/landing/aiming-for-zero



