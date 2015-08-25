The secret of success at Dreamforce

It isn’t often I can say I’m spending the week with Hilary Clinton, Al Gore, Arianna Huffington and Will.i.am. But this week, in California, I’m lucky enough to rub shoulders with those influencers, as well as some of the world’s most dynamic, forward-thinking technology gurus.

The annual Dreamforce convention is regarded as one of the year’s most essential technology events. It makes sense of our disruptive digitised era, provides valuable pointers as to where the market is headed and how it is learning, and is where you can find the most interesting innovations.

