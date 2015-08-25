United, we can make a better world  

Finally, by 2050, the global population will rise to more than nine billion people, and we need to think about ensuring a healthy planet for these people now, before it’s too late. As such, we are completely committed to Goal 12 – ‘to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns’. We know businesses must lead the transition towards smartly utilising resources, before enabling consumers to do the same. Not only is Philips focused on how we can reduce our own footprint, we are also innovating to deliver business models that reduce waste and lower consumption. For example, we are actively refurbishing medical systems, giving them a second life and (when compared to new equipment) reducing CO2 emissions, energy and raw materials. We’re also forming partnerships with cities such as Buenos Aires, converting more than 70% of its street lights to LED technology, which both reduces energy costs by over 50% and also gives a significant reduction in CO2 emissions every year.

The UN’s SDGs want to make the world a better place for everyone, and we are proud of how Philips can be part of this, and of how our employees, customers and partners share the same commitment.

We encourage all organizations, public or private, for-profit or not-for-profit, to join up to the SDGs with us. We must push each other, break through barriers, ensure we are the generation that continues the great journey started by the Millennium Development Goals.

If we do this, we will make a lasting and positive impact on our planet and the people on it - exactly what improving lives at Philips is all about.