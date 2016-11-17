Unlocking the body�s most complex organ

Yet, according to a 2016 TMTG study, 70% of radiologists still consider neuro indications to be challenging, mostly due to a lack of imaging and visualization techniques. We believe that magnetic resonance imaging is in a unique position to address neurological disorders and has the potential to bring diagnostic clarity, even to difficult neurological cases. Today’s MR tools can shed light on intricate structures in the brain, providing vital insights. And advanced visualization applications help clinicians review complex, multi-dimensional data to make informed, definitive decisions.

Elevating neuro diagnostics

So what is driving the need for greater insight into the brain? Around the globe, the burden of neurological disease is rising. Demographic changes such as aging populations in many parts of the world are mostly behind these developments. And, naturally, healthcare providers need to respond. But do they have the tools they need?

Philips is committed to pushing the limits of neurological imaging and elevating neuro diagnostics. This year, we are introducing a set of novel imaging and visualization strategies that leverage our dStream digital platform. These may empower you to resolve complex neuro questions with more certainty, as well as unlock new territories in advanced neurofunctional applications.

With this enhanced portfolio of applications, Philips aims to provide the best possible diagnostic clarity and treatment guidance for all patients with neurological disorders. Moreover, it is a key step on our journey to elevate neuro diagnostics, make MR more definitive[1], and touch more lives with this advanced technology. Learn more about MR neuro imaging here.





Enhancing diagnostic confidence for brain imaging

Philips MR neuro applications let you harness the power of MR to address challenges for example in brain tumors and vascular diseases.

Black Blood imaging, for example, helps you better differentiate the vessel lumen from the intra lumen blood signal. This enhances diagnostic confidence by letting you perform 3D brain imaging with higher isotropic resolution[2] with a reduction of the intra-lumen brain blood signal[3] over the complete imaging volume. Plus, 3D isotropic acquisition enables reformats in any plane (including oblique) without loss of resolution. What’s more, another key advantage is that you can perform scans in just five minutes[4].