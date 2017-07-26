Using intelligence to improve care

This idea of a data explosion is not a new one, but understanding how to manage it has proven elusive thus far. A driving factor of this shift has been not only the growth in the number of devices being used, but also how smart they are and how much information they collect. At the same time, health systems are caring for a larger number of patients because of both the growing population and health system expansion. As more individual clinics and hospitals need to interoperate across multiple devices and broader health systems, the complexity of this situation grows even greater.



“The amount of data that health organizations have to deal with is growing at exponential speed, but the potential to use it to improve care is not yet fully realized. By linking imaging to information from other sources we can create a rich patient profiles,” Jeroen Tas, CEO Connected Care and Health Informatics at Philips, shared in his blog post earlier this week.