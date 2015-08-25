Using procurement power to improve lives in the DR Congo  

At Kalimbi, Philips – as part of a unique collaboration with the Conflict Free Tin Initiative (CFTI) and affiliated companies – has worked to ensure that the mined tin is not tainted by violence or war. Profits don’t go on guns, but are reinvested into the local economy. Armed groups do not oversee production, but instead the community itself, after having undergone specialist training, helps to manage things.

This two-year-old initiative, launched in September 2012, is an example of sustainability in action, where sourcing and procurement decisions have had positive impacts on local lives, far removed from our own company. Although Philips is not sourcing directly from the mines and relies on its supply chain, the company has still been able to make a meaningful contribution in driving legitimate mining locally, underlining our commitment to sustainability and to do business with a good cause.

We’ve done this by partnering with key stakeholders in the DRC, as well as with the Dutch government and other multi-nationals (who also use tin in their products) to do things differently.

We’ve installed a system which effectively traces where the tin comes from and monitors the entire supply chain, sometimes involving seven or more separate tiers including mining, trading, exporting, smelting and manufacturing. We do not directly buy from the DRC but by working with different stakeholders along the supply chain, we have insights into how the mine operates.

Legitimate trading operations mean that the local job market thrives, that families enjoy steady incomes, and that young people in vulnerable communities have opportunities to develop their skills.

The pioneering Conflict-Free Tin Initiative has been a challenge but an inspiring one and the results are worth the challenge. We have created a market for conflict-free minerals in a part of the world riven by conflict and hopefully the Kalimbi model of procurement can be replicated throughout the DRC’s thousands of mines