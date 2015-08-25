WEF: a forum for innovation, equality and change

We started discussing the benefits of LED lighting: how it can save costs in bills and how it needs far less maintenance than ordinary lighting. We then started speculating what it would mean for a large African country if the whole nation switched to LEDs. These ‘big picture’ discussions started purely because we bumped into each other at breakfast.

This is what makes the WEF one of the world’s most important crucibles of power. It is not just a place where political leaders, CEOs and the world’s most influential stakeholders set out their vision for a more prosperous, healthier and safer world. The real power lies in what we are able to actually do there, the knowledge we can pass on and absorb, the partnerships we can foster, the brilliant brains we can enlist to make the world a better place.

It’s not just the Swiss city of Davos where this happens, though the media’s attention is usually focused on those few annual days each year where the world’s greatest thinkers gather. All year there are WEF meetings around the world and Philips is fortunate enough to be one of the organization’s strategic partners.

We have always understood that to truly change people’s lives we can only do so in partnership with others – governments, academics, stakeholders. The best way to ensure that customers benefit from Philips’s unrivalled innovation, be it bespoke hospital scanners or environmentally-friendly technology, is for us to collaborate with country-specific organizations who understand their problems better than anyone.

