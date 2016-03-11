Why a free health clinic in Seattle was priceless

Despite the introduction of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, an unsettling swathe of society – the working poor, the unemployed, the elderly, the ex-military – are unable to access health insurance, and as such have no access to the sort of basic care so many of us take for granted.
This is why it was only natural that in October 2014 I joined 50 of my Philips colleagues and volunteered for the King County Clinic, a four-day free clinic in Seattle run by a conglomerate of healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits, private businesses and volunteers – and why in October 2015, now alongside 98 colleagues, I did it all again.