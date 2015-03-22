Why sustainability is at the heart of health

This is what makes the annual CleanMed conferences such exciting forums. This year, Philips is sponsoring the American convention in Portland, Oregon. More than 1,000 participants from across the globe convene to show how governments, medical institutions and private enterprise are transforming society through the way we care for citizens.

Environmental sustainability strategies are at the core of such transformation. Care providers are increasingly convinced that such an approach makes good business sense, protects our planet’s natural resources and helps to provide an unrivalled standard of care.

In terms of financial benefits, a recent benchmark report from Practice Greenhealth analyzed data from 223 hospitals. It showed that these institutions could save $11m through green initiatives, such as reducing waste and energy use. It’s little wonder that 92 per cent of these hospitals had appointed an executive champion for environmental issues.

For example, Sweden’s Karolinska University Hospital has, in association with Philips, integrated sustainability into all aspects of its new buildings. With its 550 internal environmental ambassadors, the hospital is committed to conserving natural resources and reducing its carbon footprint whilst promoting health and wellbeing. Features include low-energy designs, a ventilation system that uses less energy, intelligent processing of chemical waste and ensuring materials used in construction are resource-efficient. In time, the hospital hopes all its purchased energy will come from renewable sources.

Hospitals now recognize that part of their mission must be to nurture this kind of environment. The demands of new generations have made that even more imperative, and by listening to their concerns and desires we can effect healthcare changes that are even more meaningful.