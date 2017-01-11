Will 2017 be a turning point in the war against cancer?

Cancer statistics make sober reading. The total of 8.2 million deaths recorded in 2012 will climb to 13 million by 2030 and the economic burden of €662 billion of nearly a decade ago will reach crippling proportions within a generation.

But the human and economic jeopardy is increasingly being met head-on by scientific and technological advances. Sweeping medical innovations combined with smart tech will enable us to supercharge diagnostic capabilities and construct treatment pathways that promise better and more cost-effective patient outcomes.

Scientific discovery has given us a golden toolbox of genome sequencing and artificial intelligence programs that can characterize individual patient cancers rather than broad groups.

It should lead to a conveyer belt of breakthroughs: from liquid biopsies screening cancer in the bloodstream before it has time to spread to decoding cancers’ fiendish growth pathways that feed its malignancy.

Oncology is well positioned to reap the rewards and the Philips Future Health Index (FHI) shows that cancer patients are more likely to trust connected technology than others (up to 56%), while 70% of oncologists surveyed agree that integrated health can reduce costs of treating patients with serious or long-term medical conditions.

But scientific, medical and political efforts will need to be harnessed in unison to put these advances to use. Here are the Top 5 trends for 2017, as discussed by Jan Kimpen, Maya Barley and Joop van den Heuvel, that could transform the future of cancer treatment.