7 tips to improve your sleep habits

4. Take Control of Your Personal Sleep Space.

Technology has altered most aspects of our waking lives and is threatening to do the same to our sleep. Technology devices, such as smartphones, tablets, computers, televisions and gaming systems, have found their way into the bedroom, and their unrestrained use can cut into the time generally reserved for our sleep. Disconnect from the ‘24/7’ pressures of society and make a conscious effort to turn off these devices close to bedtime. Use the bed and bedroom only for sleep, sex or recovery from an illness, and not for non-sleep-related activities, such as watching television. Create an ideal environment for sleep by keeping the bedroom dark and quiet and adjust the room temperature to keep it comfortable.