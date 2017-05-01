Driving sustainability at Rijnstate through green healthcare services

Philips supplies a large proportion of the imaging systems at Rijnstate hospital. As well as MRIs, the CT, ultrasound and X-ray systems that the hospital deploys consume the same amount of electricity as around 250 households per year.

As part of the Green Healthcare collaboration Rijnstate and Philips looked for ways to save energy when using these systems, holding interviews with users and technical experts at the hospital. It became clear that employees were willing and keen to focus more on saving energy, and that they are currently not able to see how much energy is being consumed by the systems and the hospital. Philips is able to provide insight in energy use of the systems, by combining technical specifications of the systems and utilization data and also by temporary metering.

It is already common practice for medical systems to be switched off – where possible – at the end of the working day, especially when these systems are used all day long by small, regular teams. The investigations also showed that it is not always clear to employees how and when systems can be switched off and that there is no attention devoted to this in training.