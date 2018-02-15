Achieving clinical operational excellence

Partner
Marin General Hospital, Greenbrae, US
Challenge
The hospital needed to better manage the cost and complexity of their technology investments while improving access to care in their community and the experience of its patients and staff.
Solution
Philips has entered a partnership with the hospital to transform its technology, facilities, while delivering excellent care over the next 15 years.
Results
Lee Domanico
CEO, Marin General Hospital
After a lengthy analysis to deeply understand the hospital’s and community’s needs, a blueprint was developed to enhance care across multiple facilities at a lower cost. Philips is providing consulting services, advanced informatics and technology that deliver practical innovation that allow Marin to create the hospital of the future.
“We realized that partnering with Philips would allow us to take a long-term view that would combine rapid adoption of the latest digital health technologies while creating an exceptional experience for patients and staff and reducing our costs,” said Marin General Hospital’s Chief Information & Technology Integration Officer Mark Zielazinski. “We’re excited by the many accomplishments in the first year of this 15-year partnership and by the opportunity to help us deliver better health to our community.”
Mark Zielazinski
Chief Information & Technology Integration Officer, Marin General Hospital
Philips will continue to collaborate with the MGH team on purposeful innovation that delivers connected technology, state-of-the-art design and robust informatics for its new 260,000 square foot hospital. MGH and Philips are also enhancing patient monitoring capabilities and will add new technology that improves diagnostic capabilities, including a new CT scanner and 3T MRI.
