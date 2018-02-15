Achieving clinical operational excellence

After a lengthy analysis to deeply understand the hospital’s and community’s needs, a blueprint was developed to enhance care across multiple facilities at a lower cost. Philips is providing consulting services, advanced informatics and technology that deliver practical innovation that allow Marin to create the hospital of the future.

“We realized that partnering with Philips would allow us to take a long-term view that would combine rapid adoption of the latest digital health technologies while creating an exceptional experience for patients and staff and reducing our costs,” said Marin General Hospital’s Chief Information & Technology Integration Officer Mark Zielazinski. “We’re excited by the many accomplishments in the first year of this 15-year partnership and by the opportunity to help us deliver better health to our community.”