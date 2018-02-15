Home
Achieving clinical operational excellence

Topics

Cost management Partnerships Diagnosis & Treatment Oncology United States Case study

At a glance

Partner

Marin General Hospital, Greenbrae, US

Challenge

The hospital needed to better manage the cost and complexity of their technology investments while improving access to care in their community and the experience of its patients and staff.

Solution

Philips has entered a partnership with the hospital to transform its technology, facilities, while delivering excellent care over the next 15 years.

Results

  • Reduced acquisition and service costs of new technology
  • Opened a world-class breast center with 3D mammography and patientcentric design
As an independent community hospital, Marin General Hospital (MGH) needed to take cost-effective measures and a strategic approach to technology investments that would differentiate them from other area providers while addressing the market changes occurring as a result of healthcare reform.

In 2016, MGH entered into a 15-year, $90 million strategic partnership with Philips. In this partnership, they are working on transforming MGH’s technology and facilities, while delivering excellent care to its patients.
Marin General Hospital is a 235-bed independent community hospital north of San Francisco, CA. For three years in a row, it ranked in the top five percent in the country for clinical excellence1 and it has been designated as one of America’s Best 100 Hospitals for Cardiac Care1.

"Working with Philips to help manage health IT implementation costs and complexities, we are now equipped with the resources to deploy pioneering medical technologies."

 

 

Lee Domanico

CEO, Marin General Hospital

The solution  

 

After a lengthy analysis to deeply understand the hospital’s and community’s needs, a blueprint was developed to enhance care across multiple facilities at a lower cost. Philips is providing consulting services, advanced informatics and technology that deliver practical innovation that allow Marin to create the hospital of the future.

 

“We realized that partnering with Philips would allow us to take a long-term view that would combine rapid adoption of the latest digital health technologies while creating an exceptional experience for patients and staff and reducing our costs,” said Marin General Hospital’s Chief Information & Technology Integration Officer Mark Zielazinski. “We’re excited by the many accomplishments in the first year of this 15-year partnership and by the opportunity to help us deliver better health to our community.”
marin general hospital proofpoint

   

A healing place for breast care

One example of true partnership at work is the new state-of-the-art Breast Health Center. Being called a “labor of love” between Marin General Hospital physicians and staff, the hospital’s architectual firm and Philips, the center opened in June 2017. The Philips healthcare consulting team guided by a ‘healing places’ philosophy provided strategic design and operational excellence planning, including indepth analysis of current processes, identification of process changes and future market growth needs. Together, the teams reviewed clinical process and patient journeys for the new Breast Health Center.

"We’re excited by the many accomplishments in the first year of this 15-year partnership and by the opportunity to help us deliver better health to our community."

 

 

Mark Zielazinski

Chief Information & Technology Integration Officer, Marin General Hospital
With the opening of this new ultramodern facility, which includes a comprehensive breast imaging program utilizing 3D breast imaging, as well as bone density testing, the women of Marin will now have access to a comprehensive breast health service, centered in a beautiful new healing space.

Results

• Reduced acquisition costs of new technology

• Decreased equipment and software service costs

• Reduced number of service contracts

• Opened a world-class breast center with 3D breast imaging and patient-centric design
Marin General Hospital infographic

Looking forward

 

Philips will continue to collaborate with the MGH team on purposeful innovation that delivers connected technology, state-of-the-art design and robust informatics for its new 260,000 square foot hospital. MGH and Philips are also enhancing patient monitoring capabilities and will add new technology that improves diagnostic capabilities, including a new CT scanner and 3T MRI.

 

Sources:

1. HealthGrades 2014 - 2016.

 

Results are specific to the institution where they are obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
