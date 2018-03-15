Early Warning Score reduces incidence of serious events in general ward

“When you come onto the ward at the start of your shift, you can now tell within a fraction of a minute who’s sick. And you can then focus your attention on the patients who need it the most at that moment.”

Dr Chris Subbe has been a Consultant in Acute, Respiratory and Intensive Care Medicine at Ysbyty Gwynedd since 2011. He has been very impressed with results that he believes are a direct effect of the automated Early Warning Score provided by newly implemented Philips monitoring systems.

Manual patient health audits used to be time-consuming, putting a strain on general ward staff. Nurses need to juggle a range of responsibilities: from quality of care to compliance with hospital standards. Information about the patient’s health was scattered across various records, making it even harder for nurses to focus their attention and take the right actions.