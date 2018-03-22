Delivering clinical insights

Partner
Augusta University Health (AU Health) Georgia, USA
Partner
Augusta University Health (AU Health) Georgia, USA
Challenge
Solution
Augusta University and Philips designed, created and implemented an integrated workflow with the Intellispace Portal Concerto enterprise solution
Results
Based in Augusta, Georgia, AU Health is a worldclass health care network, offering some of the most comprehensive primary, specialty and subspecialty care in the region. AU Health provides skilled, compassionate care to its patients, conducts leading-edge clinical research and fosters the medical education and training of tomorrow’s health care practitioners.
In the past, AU Health’s radiology department operated visualization tools from multiple vendors on multiple workstations. This disparity stood as a barrier to delivering the right care, in the right place, at the right time. To streamline processes, a standardized, centralized radiology workflow was required.
In partnership with experts from Philips, radiologists and IT professionals at AU Health co-designed an entirely new radiology workflow. At the heart of this new workflow is IntelliSpace Portal and IntelliSpace Portal Concerto, a single platform that creates common access and allows multiple users to work as one across the enterprise network. It improves productivity, helps maximize resources, and reduces the complexities of integrated care.
Extensive preparation allowed AU Health’s radiology department to make a smooth transition to the new workflow. They replaced hardware, imaging software, clinical applications, and workflow tools on a single day with no impact for referring physicians or disruptions to patient care.
Now AU Health’s radiologists can sit down at virtually any machine in the hospital at multiple clinical sites across Georgia, or even at home to access current and prior studies of their patients, perform advanced visualization tasks, and view relevant clinical information. This connected working environment allows them to work smarter and more efficiently, and provide diagnoses faster.
Dr. James Rawson
Chief of Radiology, Augusta University Medical Center
By reducing the complexities of today, while preparing for growth tomorrow, Philips and AU Health are demonstrating a commitment to seamless care and better patient outcomes. Together, we are working to continue to design and deploy innovative patient care strategies with an eye toward leveraging technology for patient safety initiatives.
Results are specific to the institution where they are obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.