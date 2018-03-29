Partnering to improve imaging diagnostic capacity

The outdated imaging facilities of Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals included analogue X-ray rooms and poorly performing imaging equipment, which contributed to patients waiting 25 days for a scan. Unable to provide diagnostic technologies such as cardiac CT, virtual colonoscopies and proctograms, the Trust had to outsource these services, at a cost, to meet patient needs. Two of the general X-ray rooms at the Ashford Hospital had operating uptimes as low as 65%, while another two imaging rooms were in such a poor state that they could not be used at all. Ashford and St Peter’s required an urgent solution that could provide state-of-the-art facilities for their patients, without a high up-front capital investment.

“Before the partnership, our clinical delivery was suffering. Some of the diagnostic equipment was 32 years old. Each year the need to update got greater, but the scope of replacement became even more unreachable,” said Susan Farrell, Lead Superintendent Radiographer at Ashford an St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.