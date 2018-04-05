Supporting patient safety through Early Warning Scoring

Saratoga Hospital is a regional provider of healthcare to a growing population of 240,000 people in New York State. It has 171 beds, more than 400 doctors, 21 locations, and 52 specialties, spanning a range of medical services including primary care, urgent care, imaging, occupational health, ambulatory surgery, rehabilitation, oncology, and a new community health center.

Research has shown that 66%2 of cardiac arrest patients show signs and symptoms up to six hours prior to an event but physicians are only notified 25% of the time. An adverse event would commonly lead to a ‘code’, when a patient stops breathing or their heart stops.

The objective of every hospital is to reduce patient codes by intervening at the point when a patient starts to deteriorate. There are 440,000 preventable adverse events that contribute to patient deaths in US hospitals every year.2