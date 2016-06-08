Why all of society needs to care about healthcare?

Integrated health isn’t just about connecting healthcare, it’s about connecting society. It’s about reaching out beyond the nurses, doctors and hospitals, and about bringing together every person, from every system, at every stage of the healthcare journey.

As it stands, healthcare is just one strand of the larger social fabric determining our health, with the rest being determined by socioeconomic factors, such as income, housing, diet, personal choices.

Yet while overall health is the result of an intricate, multifaceted ecosystem, healthcare still sits as one solid whole, drawbridges up, stubbornly disconnected from everything around it.

Changing this though, will take time, effort and funding – things that many healthcare systems do not have. Essentially, our globe is not in its best shape – chronic diseases, aging populations, a re-emergence of new infectious conditions – and the harsh reality is that we need to spend our dollars on this, not on re-inventing the entire healthcare spectrum.

The good news, however, is that the reinvention starts not with money, but with minds.