A new podcast series examines life with COPD

Russell Winwood has experienced some ups and downs when it comes to health over the past 15 years. After collapsing with a stroke on Christmas Day 2002, he resolved to make himself healthier and found an outlet in triathlons and Iron Man competitions. However, in 2011 he began to notice some shortness of breath and was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), meaning his lungs were operating at less than a third of their predicted capacity. However, he refused to let this news stop him from pursuing his passion and Russell now competes as a COPD athlete.

Living in Brisbane, Australia, Russell runs a website that looks to help people manage their condition and recently launched a podcast series, COPD Wellness, to help patients gain knowledge about their disease.

Two episodes have been released so far, an introduction and an interview with Russell’s respiratory physician Dr. Wayne Kelly.