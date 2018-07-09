The secrets to Singapore's success: How connected care technology is improving healthcare value on a day-to-day basis

Looking at Singapore, which is expecting its senior citizen population to double over the next two decades, it is encouraging to see the country taking huge strides in not just tackling its healthcare challenges, but also delivering better value in care.

According to research from Philips’ 2018 Future Health Index, Singapore recorded the highest value score of the 16 countries researched for the FHI report. Using connected care technologies like telehealth, HCPs in the country are increasing patients’ access to care. They’re also confident about this approach to drive change; 82% of HCPs in Singapore think that the healthcare available to patients meets their needs and 88% trust the country’s healthcare system.

What’s the secret to Singapore’s success? We spoke to Dr Joanne Ngeow, a Senior Consultant and Head of Cancer Genetics Services at the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), to get behind the stats and find out the inside story on Singapore’s healthcare system.