Rafael Bengoa: Five prerequisites for value-based healthcare

What does value-based healthcare actually mean? There are two different definitions. There is the Porter definition, which measures healthcare value as a hard calculation: patient health outcomes divided by the costs of delivering those outcomes. This definition has taken hold in places like the United States, where healthcare tends to be focused on the individual. It has struck a chord both for payers as for providers and the knowhow is growing.

The University of Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences has a different definition, which focuses on the idea of a delivery system which is much more integrated and focuses on the health of the wider population rather than individual healthcare. This population perspective is particularly prevalent in places like Europe, where individual healthcare access is covered in policy terms and where health systems are trying to focus their efforts on broader population health.