How AI will shape the future of precision diagnosis

Five priorities going forward

As we continue on this exciting path, how we can fully reap the benefits of AI for precision diagnosis? I see five priorities: Human-centric design as a guiding principle

AI should be a helpful, unobtrusive assistant that is seamlessly embedded into clinical workflows. This calls for co-creation between physicians, engineers, and user experience designers. Capabilities in AI and data science must go hand in hand with proven medical knowledge and a deep understanding of clinical workflows. One cannot go without the other.



Building a robust data infrastructure based on interoperability

Data is the lifeblood of AI and precision diagnosis. This is where we still have work to do as an industry. According to the Future Health Index, 35% of healthcare professionals in Singapore do not share patient data outside their health facility because of lack of interoperability. It is crucial that we create better ways to extract and integrate information across systems and providers.



Standards for safe and responsible use of AI

In healthcare, where lives are at stake, it is imperative we have high standards for the safe and responsible use of AI and health data. Research findings require rigorous validation in real-world clinical settings. Through training and education, we must foster awareness of AI’s strengths and limitations among physicians as well as patients.



Wider ecosystem collaboration

Asia Pacific’s health tech ecosystem is already the second largest in the world after the US, offering plenty of opportunities for wider industry collaboration. Corporations, start-ups, academia, and healthcare providers can all leverage off each other’s strengths in creating new AI-enabled solutions. At Philips we are taking a proactive role in this, for example via our IntelliSpace Discovery platform [1] – which is used by medical researchers at hospitals and academic institutions to develop and deploy AI algorithms for research purposes.



Growing the AI talent pool

Governments across the Asia-Pacific region recognize that growing and nurturing AI talent is critical for accelerating innovation. Educational programs such as the AI for Everyone Initiative in Singapore can spark wider interest in AI and its potential for industries such as healthcare. To spur innovation from within the industry, it is also essential that the basics of AI and data science are embedded into medical curricula. With these five priorities as a foundation, I believe AI is poised to become a cornerstone of precision diagnosis, paving the way for more personalized patient care. Not by replacing doctors, but by complementing the work that doctors do.



[1] Philips IntelliSpace Discovery is for research use only and cannot be used for patient diagnosis or treatment selection.